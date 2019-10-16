L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

