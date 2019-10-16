Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

