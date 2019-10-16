Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,334 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $26,401,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

WH stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

