Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 59 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 59 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 56.05.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

