Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.