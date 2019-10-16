Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.2% during the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of LW opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.