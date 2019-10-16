Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,248.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $521,670. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 738.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,723 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 24.6% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Landec by 1,375.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 842,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LNDC opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

