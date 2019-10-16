Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 78295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

