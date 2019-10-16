Leerink Swann Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $180.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Leerink Swann from $139.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA opened at $157.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $162.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $693,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.