Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $3,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.56. 871,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

