Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 4,921,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,198,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

