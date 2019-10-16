Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 115 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. 53,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,711 shares of company stock worth $2,804,633. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nomura raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

