Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 356 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 992,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.