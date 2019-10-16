LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,135,730 shares in the company, valued at $103,165,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,036,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,865. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

