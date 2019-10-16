Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.69

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 4025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

