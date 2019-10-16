Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.99

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 15268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In related news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $595,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,863.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

