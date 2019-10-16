LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,114.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $202,114.00 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005582 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LHT's official website is usdx.cash.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

