Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.40. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4,037 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.