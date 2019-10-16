Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) is Virginia National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,785 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 4.3% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 12,273,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,976,000 after buying an additional 851,500 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,741,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,643,000 after buying an additional 1,135,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,280,000 after buying an additional 318,003 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,565,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,288,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,411,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 75,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 17,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.90 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.