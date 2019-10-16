LifePlan Financial Group Inc Buys 786 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,378.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

