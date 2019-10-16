Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Trading Down 5.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.01, 1,151,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 970,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

