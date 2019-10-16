Lition (LIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $249,297.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Lition has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $249,297.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lition has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,026.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.02185343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.18 or 0.02702765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00657559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00688942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00446295 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012530 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

