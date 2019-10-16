Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Livent worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Livent by 11.1% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Livent by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 88,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 7.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of LTHM opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Livent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

