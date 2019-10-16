Lobstex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,024.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $397,413.00 and $101,024.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00639970 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026931 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002814 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,566,888 coins and its circulating supply is 17,566,876 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

