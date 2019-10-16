LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Stock Price Down 13.2%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) shares fell 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12, 687,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 621,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKSD. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKSD. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LSC Communications by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 505,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.