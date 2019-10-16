Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.11

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.11 and last traded at $204.23, with a volume of 693408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

