Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Cobinhood, Allbit and IDEX. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $16,415.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01097211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00087435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, HADAX, IDEX, Kucoin, Allbit, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

