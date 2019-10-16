LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

