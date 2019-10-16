Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.40

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.40 and traded as low as $116.00. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 2,426 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

