Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali is transforming itself by focusing on waterfront and transit-based office holdings, and luxury multi-family portfolio. This will improve its cash-flow quality, and help achieve better margins in both office and multi-family apartment portfolios. Also, solid presence in high barrier-to-entry markets and a diversified tenant base will enable it to enjoy a steady revenue stream. Strategy to use flex sale proceeds to repay debts will strengthen its balance-sheet position. However, Mack-Cali’s shares have underperformed its industry, in the past year. The trend in estimate revisions for 2019 FFO per share also does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Further, its strategic plans involve significant upfront costs and will likely restrain profit margins in the near term. High disposal activity will impact earnings.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

