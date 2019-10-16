Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,291 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2,101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $811,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $445,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

