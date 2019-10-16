Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,300 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

LSTR opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

