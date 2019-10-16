Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 5,419 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 76.17%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

