Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $430,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $29,292,389. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

FDS opened at $246.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

