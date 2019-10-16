Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $335,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,612,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in LHC Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 66,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

