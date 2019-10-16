Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

