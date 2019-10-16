Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 58,000 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 654,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

