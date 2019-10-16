Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$22.35 ($15.85) and last traded at A$22.52 ($15.97), 2,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.62 ($16.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $479.03 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$22.65 and its 200 day moving average is A$20.99.

Macquarie Telecom Group Company Profile (ASX:MAQ)

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication and hosting services to corporate and government customers in Australia. It offers voice services, such as fixed-line voice, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services; managed mobility services and mobile management tools; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, and data center extension services.

