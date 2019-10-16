Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 845,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on MSG shares. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.59. 95,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,546. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $240.33 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

