Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.17). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $134.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.09. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $219.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

