Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 117,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

