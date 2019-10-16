Marketfield Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 751,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,967,453. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

