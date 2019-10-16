Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.85.

NYSE SHW traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $564.04. 150,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $564.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

