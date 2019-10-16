Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for approximately 4.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,067. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

