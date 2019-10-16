Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.24. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,885,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

