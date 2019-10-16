Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30,973.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,478. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

