Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 273,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671,668. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

