Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INXN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.43.

Shares of INXN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. 133,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

