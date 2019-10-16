Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $265.73. 47,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $285.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 553.60 and a beta of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $240.33 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSG shares. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.60.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

