Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 8th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,149,962 shares in the company, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,193 shares of company stock worth $36,316,018 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,816. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.